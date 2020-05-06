e-paper
May 05, 2020-Tuesday
Two killed one injured as truck runs over them on expressway

Two killed one injured as truck runs over them on expressway

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 00:04 IST
Two helpers were killed and the truck driver critically injured when a speeding truck ran over them while they were trying to replace their truck tyre on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sirsa village early Tuesday.

The deceased helpers were identified as Rajan (50) and Bablu (27), and the truck driver as Sohanveer. Police said the three persons were ferrying wheat from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad when one of the front tyres of their truck burst.

Prabhat Dixit, station house officer, Site 5 police station, said the three persons parked the truck and started replacing the tyre. “The truck was parked in the overtaking lane since it had broke down suddenly. The three persons were on the road trying to fix it. Another truck, coming from Palwal, ran over the three persons killing Rajan and Bablu and critically injuring Sohanveer,” he said.

A police team reached the spot after being alerted by a passerby and rushed the victims to a private hospital. Two persons were declared brought dead while Sohanveer was referred to a higher centre in Delhi.

Police said that they have detained the errant truck driver. The suspect was travelling with an empty truck from Palwal to a factory in Noida’s Sector 63. “We are registering a case against the driver under Section of 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. His identity will be disclosed once we officially register an FIR,” Dixit said.

