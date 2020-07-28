e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two men booked under Excise Act in Panchkula

Two men booked under Excise Act in Panchkula

Two persons were booked, one for illegally transporting liquor and another for drinking alcohol in a public place.

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

In two separate FIRs registered by the Panchkula police on Tuesday under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, two persons were booked, one for illegally transporting liquor and another for drinking alcohol in a public place.

In the first case, a patrolling party received information that one Satbir Singh, a resident of Hallo Majra, Chandigarh, was ferrying liquor across states illegally.

A naka was laid near Himachal Dhaba, Rajeev Colony, in Sector 17, Panchkula. When they stopped Satbir’s car, he tried to escape but was nabbed. On checking the vehicle, the police found 624 quarters of liquor for which Satbir could not produce any licence or permit.

In the second case, Nathu, a resident of Gandhi Colony, was booked for drinking liquor in a public place. Police said Nathu had been walking on the road in an inebriated state with a liquor bottle in his hand.

top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In