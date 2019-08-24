Two minor brothers booked for raping 14-year-old girl in Amritsar

cities

The rural police on Friday have booked two minors for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at Granthgarh village, which falls under Ajnala tehsil, here in the district. The accused, residents of the same village, have been identified as Jagpreet Masih, son of Ninder Masih, and his brother Joban Masih.

Police confirmed that the accused brothers are minor but they did not reveal their age.

A complaint has been lodged against the duo at Ajnala police station. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said, “At around 3 pm on Thursday when I returned back to my house from work, I saw that the door of my house was locked from inside. My daughter was alone at the house. I repeatedly knocked the gate but no one opened the door. After some time, the accused Jagpreet jumped out from the window of my daughter’s room and rushed towards his brother Joban, who was waiting outside my house. The duo immediately fled from the spot.”

“Soon after that, my daughter, who was naked, came running towards the door and opened it. She was crying. She said that Jagpreet had raped her and threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone,” added the complainant.

A case has been registered against the accused, both minors, under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“A police team conducted a surprise raid at the house of the accused on Friday morning but they were absconding. Investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab the accused,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Navinder Kaur of Ajnala police station.

