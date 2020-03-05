Two-month-old female foetus found by Kondhwa police

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:32 IST

PUNE: On Wednesday, Kondhwa police found a two-month-old female foetus in Tilaknagar.

Constable Satish Jagtap, posted at Kondhwa police station lodged a case in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, the two-month-old female foetus was found abandoned near Niwant hotel.

The unidentified parents have been booked under Section 317 (Whoever being the father or mother of a child under the age of twelve years, or having the care of such child, shall expose or leave such child in any place with the intention of wholly abandoning such child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kondhwa police station.