e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two more sero surveys to cover Pune

Two more sero surveys to cover Pune

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:04 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The city administration will have two more serological surveillance studies conducted by DY Patil medical college and National Institute of Virology (NIV) to assess the presence of antibodies in people, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

The findings of first sero survey, conducted by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) along with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), will be out by this week. Besides IISER, BJ Medical college, which is attached with government-run Sassoon General Hospital, has sought approval from Rao for another sero survey in the city.

While the DY Patil study will cover Pimpri-Chinchwad area, the area of focus for sero survey to be conducted by NIV is yet to be finalised, said Rao.

“Four surveys will cover Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. First survey by IISER is almost over. The remaining three, one each by DY Patil college, NIV and Sassoon hospital will be done in the coming days,” told Rao to reporters in Pune through video conferencing on Tuesday.

As part of sero survey, ISSER has joined hands with SPPU and has collected random blood samples from 1,550 persons from slum and non-slum pockets from five wards.

The community-based sero survey helps identify presence of antibodies among vulnerable population. The presence of antibodies indicates that the infected person has developed resistance to the virus.

top news
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In