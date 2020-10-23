Two murders in Ludhiana’s Focal Point area cracked

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:12 IST

A day after a migrant was found dead in the labour quarters in Ishwar Nagar Colony, police have cracked the case with the arrest of two of his friends.

The body of the victim, identified as Gini Sharma, 30, had been discovered by his brother, Manoj Sharma, when he returned home on Wednesday night.

Manoj told the police that Gini had been drinking with his friends Nand Lal and Lovekesh, both migrants from Bihar, but they were nowhere to be found when he returned.

Suspecting murder, Manoj immediately alerted the police following which a manhunt was launched for the duo. They were arrested on Thursday morning.

Focal Point station house officer (SHO) Mohd Jameel said, “We are currently probing the reason behind the killing. The body has been sent for autopsy and further action will be taken after receiving the details.”

Investigating officer Ajmer Singh said the victim suffered an injury on the head, but the exact cause of death will be known after receiving the post-mortem report.

Killer husband arrested

A 34-year-old labourer accused of murdering his wife has landed in the police net.

The accused, identified as Pardeep Kumar, had allegedly attacked with his wife, Kamla Devi, 33, in a drunken state over suspicions of infidelity on Tuesday night. Realising that she had died, the accused fled the scene the next morning.

The couple has a five-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. The five-year-son was present in the house when the murder took place, while the girl was with her grandparents in Uttar Pradesh.

SHO Mohd Jameel said the accused has been arrested. “The victim’s parents are on their way from Uttar Pradesh.”