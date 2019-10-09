Two nabbed for duping man of ₹4.6 lakh on pretext of selling car

cities

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly duping a man of Rs 4.6 lakh on the pretext of selling a Toyota Fortuner car on a shopping website. Police said the men even called the victim to a take a test drive in Delhi and fled with the money before delivering the vehicle.

The two arrested men were identified as Mehtab(35) and Akib (25), both residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Deputy commissioner of police (Central) MS Randhawa said that last month a man from Hyderabad reported that while he was searching for a luxury car on a shopping web portal in August, he came across an advertisement of a Toyota Fortuner for sale at Rs 6 lakh.

“He said he then contacted the seller, Mehtab on Whatsapp and negotiated the price down to R 4.65 lakh. The advertiser asked the complainant to meet him at Ajmeri Gate in Delhi with the money on September 3. The man and his three brothers arrived in Delhi and met the seller and his friend Akib. They took a test drive and checked the car. They then handed over R 2.15 lakh cash and transferred R 2.50 lakh in Mehtab’s brother’s bank account, as directed,” Randhawa said.

The DCP said when the complainant asked for delivery, Mehtab said that the no objection certificate of the vehicle would be received the next day. “Mehtab then took the complainant and his brothers to a hotel in Paharganj and early morning next day, while the complainant and his brothers were sleeping, Mehtab and Akib drove away with the car from the hotel,” he said.

During investigation, CCTV footages were checked. Further, technical surveillance and details of the bank account, in which money was transferred, led the police to Meerut. “On specific inputs, a raid was conducted in their village and both the men arrested. The Fortuner car registered in the name of Mehtab’s uncle was also seized,” the officer said.

During interrogation the two men told police that they wanted to contest the panchayat elections and needed money for it. “While they were looking for ways to collect money, Mehtab’s uncle told him that he wants to sell his Fortuner car. They then planned to use the car as bait and dupe a buyer. They said they deliberately uploaded pictures of the car with a low price to attract buyers,” Randhawa said.

