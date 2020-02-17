Two NRI Kabaddi promoters attacked in SBS Nagar; 5 booked

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:05 IST

Two NRI Kabaddi promoters, who had come to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar to promote the game, were attacked near Barnala village here on Sunday night.

One of the promoters, Sharandeep Singh, sustained bullet injury in the attack while his brother, Kirandeep Singh, escaped with minor injuries. Both hail from Mehtabpur village, Garshankar, and had come to India on January 1 after eight years and were key promoters of the tournament scheduled at ITI ground, SBS Nagar, on Monday. Following the incident, the tournament was also cancelled.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police have booked 5 to 6 unindentified people for attempt to murder.

Kirandeep Singh, in his statement to police, said that they came to ITI ground to see the preparations and while they were returning to their village, a Hyundai Creta car overtook them and signaled us to stop.

He said around five to six youth came out of the car and attacked them with weapons and one of them opened fire on them, in which his brother Sharandeep was hit by bullet. Kirandeep took his brother to a private hospital in SBS Nagar, where he is still under observation.

Police said the attackers fled the spot leaving behind their car after their vehicle’s tyre got busted.

Police sources confirmed that Hyundai Creta car used in the crime was stolen from Garshankar around three months ago.

Earlier, another Kabaddi tournament organised by NRI promoters scheduled in the first week of February in SBS was cancelled. Police sources said that they were also probing rivalry angle between both the parties as some promoters in that tournament organising committee belong to Garshankar area.

An event by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose wala, who was set to perform in the tournament, was also called off two days back after permission was denied by SBS Nagar sub-divisional magistrate, Jagdish Singh Johal, on the basis of a direction by the Punjab and Haryana high court.