e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two paragliders survive crash in Dharamshala

Two paragliders survive crash in Dharamshala

They were rescued by a fire-brigade and locals after a four-hour-long operation.

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
The paraglider took a plunge soon after the takeoff and were stuck on top of the pine trees.
The paraglider took a plunge soon after the takeoff and were stuck on top of the pine trees.(HT Photo)
         

Two youth survived a crash after their paraglider got stuck amid pine trees below Indrunag hill near Dharamshala town on Wednesday. The duo were flying a tandem flight. The paraglider crashed soon after takeoff from Indrunag hill, said SHO Rajesh Kumar.

They were rescued by a fire-brigade and locals after a four-hour-long operation.

Eyewitnesses said they did not get the thermals (warm wind that lifts the paraglider upwards) due to cloudy weather. The paraglider took a plunge soon after the takeoff and were stuck on top of the pine trees.

The tandem paragliding is popular in Dharamshala town and many youth are into the adventure sports activity. Though the flights for tourists are banned due to Covid-19, the youth were practising and had successfully landed twice. However, the third flight went wrong and the glider crashed. They did not suffer any serious injuries.

top news
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
Donald Trump’s ‘great news on vaccines’ tweet is short on details
Donald Trump’s ‘great news on vaccines’ tweet is short on details
‘Congress suspended me for backing Sachin Pilot’: Sanjay Jha lashes out
‘Congress suspended me for backing Sachin Pilot’: Sanjay Jha lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In