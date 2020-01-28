e-paper
Two S-Is quit service citing work pressure

Two S-Is quit service citing work pressure

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bareilly Unable to spend time with family and take care of their spouses due to work pressure, two sub-inspectors of the UP Police quit their jobs on Tuesday, seeking voluntary retirement from the service.

While sub-inspector Jaipal Singh was posted at Didauli police station in Amroha, Naresh Bhatnagar was posted at Garhia Rangi police outpost in Shahjahanpur.

“I tried to convince both the S-Is to reconsider their decision and had even given them 15 days to discuss it with their family members. But when they reiterated their resolve, I accepted their resignations,” said Rajesh Pandey, DIG (Bareilly range).

Both Singh and Bhatnagar (now in their late fifties), who had joined service as policemen in December 1980 and had more than a year’s service still left, had come with their spouses to meet the DIG.

A resident of Salamatpur, Singh has three sons. The eldest one is a doctor, youngest an engineer in HAL and another one in the Railways.

“My eldest son is married and my daughter-in-law is also a doctor. Being a policeman is not easy. There are no fixed working hours or shifts here. It’s a 24x7 job and leaves are not granted easily because of which I hardly get time to spend with my family,” said Singh.

He said the last time he had met his sons was six months ago.

Bhatnagar, whose wife is a primary school teacher and daughter an assistant professor in an engineering college in Ghaziabad, agrees with Singh.

“My wife was seriously ill and I had to take her for treatment to New Delhi,” he said, adding he was unable to take good care of her when she was hospitalised because leaves are not easy to come by in his job.

