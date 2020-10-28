Two stab man in Navi Mumbai, over borrowed money, arrested

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:50 IST

The Rabale police have arrested two autorickshaw drivers for stabbing a 28-year-old man’s neck over a monetary dispute. One of the accused was having a dispute as the latter asked him to return a borrowed loan amount of ₹26,000.

The victim Chandrakant Bhosale, a resident of Rabale, was at home when the accused duo Amol Khare, 32, and Kalpesh Tambe, 24, showed up at his house around 7.15pm on Sunday.

The duo told Bhosale they need to talk to him about money and asked him to walk outside with them. The men got into a heated argument, during which the accused held Bhosale and stabbed him on the neck.

The accused men used a sharp blade to attack Bhosale, said police.

“Khare had taken ₹26,000 on loan from Bhosale’s friend Rahul Ghadsi. However, he was not returning the money on time over which Bhosale had been asking him repeatedly to repay the amount soon,” said Sandeep Patil, assistant inspector at Rabale police station.

Around 8pm, an injured Bhosale bleeding from his neck landed at Rabale police station. The police then shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was admitted.

Following the incident, and based on preliminary details from Bhosale, the police began to hunt for Khare and his accomplice.

Within an hour, the police managed to trace the duo with the help of informant network in Ghansoli, from where they were arrested.

The duo has been booked on charges of attempt to murder. They were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded in police custody till Thursday.