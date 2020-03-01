e-paper
Two steal ₹70K from an ATM in Juinagar, nabbed

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 01:00 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Sanpada police have arrested two men, including an ATM kiosk’s service manager and a cab driver, for stealing ₹70,000 from an ATM in Juinagar.

The accused duo used to regularly steal money and they were caught after customers complained of the ATM frequently developing problems.

The theft took place at a bank Juinagar branch ATM kiosk. For the last few days, people trying to withdraw money at the kiosk have been complaining of money getting stuck during withdrawals.

As per the bank staff’s complaint to the police, the money stuck in the ATM and the amount that customers were trying to withdraw did not match in several instances. The lodged a complaint with the company handling ATM’s maintenance. The incident came to light on February 2 when the guard noticed that the front portion of the ATM was open, said police.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police found that Johnson Shetty, 34, was seen entering the ATM on February 7 and opening the ATM with a key. Shetty allegedly confessed that the maintenance service manager Suyog Dhivar, 32, had provided him with the key. Shetty rides a private cab and both the accused are residents of Dombivli.

India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
'Taken most aggressive actions to confront coronavirus': US President Trump
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at 'ending violence in Afghanistan'
Don't turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
PM Modi's blueprint for Bundelkhand's development has an expressway in it
'Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?': Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Plurality of culture most important in India: CAA discussed in Geneva
