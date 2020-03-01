Two steal ₹70K from an ATM in Juinagar, nabbed

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 01:00 IST

Sanpada police have arrested two men, including an ATM kiosk’s service manager and a cab driver, for stealing ₹70,000 from an ATM in Juinagar.

The accused duo used to regularly steal money and they were caught after customers complained of the ATM frequently developing problems.

The theft took place at a bank Juinagar branch ATM kiosk. For the last few days, people trying to withdraw money at the kiosk have been complaining of money getting stuck during withdrawals.

As per the bank staff’s complaint to the police, the money stuck in the ATM and the amount that customers were trying to withdraw did not match in several instances. The lodged a complaint with the company handling ATM’s maintenance. The incident came to light on February 2 when the guard noticed that the front portion of the ATM was open, said police.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police found that Johnson Shetty, 34, was seen entering the ATM on February 7 and opening the ATM with a key. Shetty allegedly confessed that the maintenance service manager Suyog Dhivar, 32, had provided him with the key. Shetty rides a private cab and both the accused are residents of Dombivli.