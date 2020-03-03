e-paper
Two suspected swine flu cases in Bareilly

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:22 IST
BAREILLY Two persons, including a 34-year-old NRI, were suspected to have been infected with swine flu, after both tested positive for H1N1 virus in a private laboratory in the city.

The health department on Monday, collected samples from both the suspects and sent them to a government laboratory in Lucknow for further confirmations.

Officials said the NRI, a native of Bareilly but living in Australia, visited his home town last week. After feeling unwell, he had gone to a private hospital, where his samples were collected and sent to a private laboratory for tests. The results were positive for swine flu.

Likewise, another man was diagnosed with swine flu at the OPD of a city-based private hospital following test reports from the same laboratory.

“Samples of both patients tested positive for swine flu. But the same private lab that tested the samples did not notify the CMO about the cases. We have collected samples from both patients and sent them to a laboratory at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow,” said Dr Meesam Abbas, district epidemiologist.

The reports are expected on Wednesday. He said there was no confirmed case of swine flu reported in the Bareilly district so far.

