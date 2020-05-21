e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two tankers with 50,000 litres of illicit spirit seized in Mohali’s Zirakpur, four persons held

Two tankers with 50,000 litres of illicit spirit seized in Mohali’s Zirakpur, four persons held

The spirit, also called extra neutral alcohol, is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages.

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Those arrested were identified as drivers Gurmeet Singh of Patiala and Amarjit Singh of Lalru, Kamal Deep Singh of Ambala and his accomplice Partap Singh Virk of Zirakpur. They were produced before the court on Thursday and sent to two-day police remand.
Those arrested were identified as drivers Gurmeet Singh of Patiala and Amarjit Singh of Lalru, Kamal Deep Singh of Ambala and his accomplice Partap Singh Virk of Zirakpur. They were produced before the court on Thursday and sent to two-day police remand.(HT PHOTO)
         

Four persons including two drivers were arrested for stealing extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from two tankers containing 50,000 litres in Zirakpur on the intervening night of May 20-21, police said.

ENA is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages. Those arrested were identified as drivers Gurmeet Singh of Patiala and Amarjit Singh of Lalru, Kamal Deep Singh of Ambala and his accomplice Partap Singh Virk of Zirakpur. They were produced before the court on Thursday and sent to two-day police remand.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “The liquor smugglers who were escorting the tanker carrying illegal alcohol were nabbed. The owner of the premises who was moving in a black Fortuner SUV was also nabbed.”

DC said Kamal and Virk, who were in the SUV, threatened the police team. “The accused were found to be offenders wanted by the police in various cases,” said the DC.

As per the police, Gurmeet and Amarjit had brought 25,000 litre each from Rajpura and were on their way to Chandigarh. They were parked in Zirakpur and were transferring the spirit from the tanker to plastic drums when the team raided them.

Police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 379 (theft), 188 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Excise Act.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In