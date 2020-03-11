Two teens injured in firing over quarrel with cousins in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:09 IST

Amritsar A minor quarrel in a game of cricket between cousins escalated into firing among family members that injured two brothers, Surinderpal Singh, 17, and Jaswinderpal Singh, 16, on Tuesday evening. The incident happened at Mata Ganga Ji Nagar Colony on the Sultanwind Road. Police have booked the paternal uncle (father’s brother) of the victims Kuldeep Singh and his minor sons for attempt to murder. The boys’ father, Joginderpal Singh, is the complainant.

Joginderpal added, “After a minor quarrel among our sons in the cricket ground, Kuldeep brought out his licenced .12 bore rifle. He handed over the rifle to his elder son, who fired at us. During the firing, bullet shells hit my sons. I rushed my sons to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.” Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh of Sultanwind police station said the accused were absconding.

In addition to attempt to murder, a case has been registered under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) and sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act.