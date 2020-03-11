e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two teens injured in firing over quarrel with cousins in Amritsar

Two teens injured in firing over quarrel with cousins in Amritsar

Injured are identified as Surinderpal Singh, 17, and Jaswinderpal Singh, 16.

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Amritsar A minor quarrel in a game of cricket between cousins escalated into firing among family members that injured two brothers, Surinderpal Singh, 17, and Jaswinderpal Singh, 16, on Tuesday evening. The incident happened at Mata Ganga Ji Nagar Colony on the Sultanwind Road. Police have booked the paternal uncle (father’s brother) of the victims Kuldeep Singh and his minor sons for attempt to murder. The boys’ father, Joginderpal Singh, is the complainant.

Joginderpal added, “After a minor quarrel among our sons in the cricket ground, Kuldeep brought out his licenced .12 bore rifle. He handed over the rifle to his elder son, who fired at us. During the firing, bullet shells hit my sons. I rushed my sons to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.” Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh of Sultanwind police station said the accused were absconding.

In addition to attempt to murder, a case has been registered under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) and sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act.

tags
top news
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
Delhi communal riots pre-planned, part of a conspiracy, says Amit Shah
Delhi communal riots pre-planned, part of a conspiracy, says Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
Coronavirus impact on IPL: Maharashtra orders ties in empty stadiums
Coronavirus impact on IPL: Maharashtra orders ties in empty stadiums
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities