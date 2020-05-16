e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two undertrial prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Rewari

Two undertrial prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Rewari

As many as 13 people, including Karuna Sharma, judicial magistrate first class-cum duty magistrate and eight other employees of the court, who were present during the hearing are under home quarantine, officials said.

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 22:14 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Two undertrial prisoners, who had come out on bail two days ago from Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail, tested positive for Covid-19 in Rewari on Saturday.

Rewari civil surgeon Sushil Mahi said police had arrested the two accused from Mamariya village on May 12 under Sections 147(rioting),149, 323, 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 188 of the Indian Penal code.

“A day after, they were produced before the court of Karuna Sharma, judicial magistrate first class-cum duty magistrate in Rewari. The health department had collected their samples on the same day at a government hospital. The court had sent them to Bhondsi jail in Gurugram on May 13 and they were out on bail the next day. Their Covid report came out positive on Saturday,” he said.

13 people put under home quarantine

As many as 13 people, including Karuna Sharma, judicial magistrate first class-cum duty magistrate and eight other employees of the court, who were present during the hearing are under home quarantine, officials said.

“Four police personnel of Khol police station who had escorted the accused from the court to Bhondsi jail have also been sent in home quarantine,” officials said.

Rewari civil surgeon Sushil Mahi said the undertrial prisoners are admitted at an isolation ward of the civil hospital.

“We will trace their travel history and take samples of their contacts. As of now, we have collected samples of their family members, police personnels and court employees, who came in their contact. The Gurugram health authorities have been informed about the positive report and they were asked to collect samples of their contacts at Bhondsi jail,” he added.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In