Two undertrial prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Rewari

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:14 IST

Two undertrial prisoners, who had come out on bail two days ago from Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail, tested positive for Covid-19 in Rewari on Saturday.

Rewari civil surgeon Sushil Mahi said police had arrested the two accused from Mamariya village on May 12 under Sections 147(rioting),149, 323, 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 188 of the Indian Penal code.

“A day after, they were produced before the court of Karuna Sharma, judicial magistrate first class-cum duty magistrate in Rewari. The health department had collected their samples on the same day at a government hospital. The court had sent them to Bhondsi jail in Gurugram on May 13 and they were out on bail the next day. Their Covid report came out positive on Saturday,” he said.

13 people put under home quarantine

As many as 13 people, including Karuna Sharma, judicial magistrate first class-cum duty magistrate and eight other employees of the court, who were present during the hearing are under home quarantine, officials said.

“Four police personnel of Khol police station who had escorted the accused from the court to Bhondsi jail have also been sent in home quarantine,” officials said.

Rewari civil surgeon Sushil Mahi said the undertrial prisoners are admitted at an isolation ward of the civil hospital.

“We will trace their travel history and take samples of their contacts. As of now, we have collected samples of their family members, police personnels and court employees, who came in their contact. The Gurugram health authorities have been informed about the positive report and they were asked to collect samples of their contacts at Bhondsi jail,” he added.