Two Vivo site workers discharged after false positive report by pvt Ggm lab

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:24 IST

Noida: Two third-party workers at the Vivo Industrial Park in Greater Noida were discharged from hospital on Tuesday after they were found false positive for Covid-19. The two had been admitted to the Sharda Hospital since May 16, after a private lab in Gurugram confirmed them positive for the coronavirus disease.

The two tested negative after the Gautam Budh Nagar health department tested them later.

“I was admitted to the isolation ward, and treatment had started as well. I had no symptoms when I was admitted. My wife, mother and two children were also put under institutional quarantine at the Galgotias hostel in Greater Noida. All of us were under extreme stress after I was found positive. On Tuesday, I was informed that I am negative and was discharged from the hospital. My family was allowed to go back home as well,” said Mahesh, who works as a security supervisor at the Vivo site.

“Around 18 of us at the construction site were tested for Covid-19 by our employers. Two of us turned out to be positive as per the reports of a private lab in Gurugram. For over three days, I was in the isolation ward with other positive patients. I hope I didn’t contract any infection from the isolation ward. I will keep myself under home quarantine for 14 days to ensure the safety of my family,” the Dankaur resident said.

The district administration is sending a show cause notice to the lab that tested the two. Gautam Budh Nagar officials said the lab isn’t accredited with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“We are going to serve a show cause notice to the Gurugram lab. These people have been discharged after they turned out to be negative. Appropriate action will be initiated against the lab,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district also reported three new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking Gautam Budh Nagar’s tally to 289.

The patients include a 24-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband, who works with Zee Media. So far, around 31 persons from the Zee Media office in Sector 16A have tested positive for the disease.

A 33-year-old man from Sector 8 also tested positive on Tuesday. At least 55 people have tested Covid-19 positive from the slums of sectors 8, 9, and 10 so far. Currently, over 100 persons from the JJ Colony cluster are under institutional quarantine.

A nine-month-old baby was also admitted at the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30, after a private lab test showed the child positive for Covid-19. The health department is waiting for fresh reports before adding the child to the list of Covid-19 patients.

Containment zone area revised

The state government has issued new guidelines for containment zones in the district, reducing the total area of each such zone.

As per the new orders, in an urban space, an area of 250 metres, including the respective society, will be sealed if a positive case is reported. An area of 500 metres and a buffer area of 250 metres will be sealed for the containment work from areas where more than one case is reported.

In rural areas, the respective area of the village where the case has been reported will be sealed. If more than one case is reported, the entire village and nearby localities will be contained.

The health department is in the process of preparing the final list of the containment zones in the district as per the new guidelines. “As per the new guidelines related to the containment zones will bring a lot of areas out of the containment zone category as the area which is sealed has been reduced,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

Currently, there are 35 containment zones in the district. Officials said they expect the number of such zones to increase, but the overall area covered to be lower, following the new guidelines.