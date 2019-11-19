Two killed , 19 injured as earthmover mows pilgrims in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:00 IST

PUNE: Sopan Maharaj Namdas (36), the 17th descendant of Sant Namdev Maharaj was one of the two pilgrims killed and 19 were injured after an earthmover mowed down a group of warkaris (pilgrims) near Chandel view point at Dive Ghat on Tuesday morning.

The dindi (warkari group) was on its way to Alandi for the Namdeo Maharaj Palkhi celebrations. The other deceased has been identified as Atul Maharaj Alshi (24).

According to police officials, the driver of the earthmover lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure. He was caught by the warkaris and handed over to the police who took him into custody.

“At 8.15 am, the palkhi reached Dive Ghat and the pilgrims were chanting sholkas (religious hyms) and playing the cymbals when the earthmover rolled down the ghat slope and crushed the warkaris. Two of them died on the spot while 17 were injured. The dindi consisted of 2,000 people,” said Suraj Bandgar, incharge, Loni Kalbhor police station.

The injured were identified as Vishnu Sopan Hulwal (35), Shubham Nandkishore Aware (23), Deepak Ashok Lasure (19), Gajanan Santosh Mankar (20), Vaibhav Laxman Barathe (28), Abhay Amrut Mokampalle (19), Kritiman Prakash Giraje (23), Akash Manikrao Bhatte (30), Dnyaneshwar Nivruttirao Kadam (40), Goroba Jagde (35), Vinod Lahase (30), Namdev Punja Sagar (34), Sopan Mhasalkar (25), Gajanan Suresh Mankar (20), Namdev Punja Sagar ( 34), Sopan Nimnath Masalikar (25) and Deepak Ashok Lasure (19). They are currently undergoing treatment at Noble hospital, Hadapsar.

“A total of 19 people was brought to the hospital. Some have suffered rib cage injuries, leg fractures, abrasions and will have to undergo surgeries. Some were given minor treatment and discharged,” said Dr HK Sale, doctor, Noble Hospital.

The police resumed traffic at the spot at 5 pm. The deceased were cremated in Alandi on Tuesday evening.