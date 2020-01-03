Two weeks after anti-CAA violence, kin of Meerut victims still to get autopsy reports

cities

Jan 03, 2020

Family members of Mohsin, one of the five people killed in Meerut during the anti-CAA violence that erupted on December 20, said on Friday that they had been trying to get his post-mortem examination report for the past two weeks but all the efforts were to no avail.

Mohsin’s brother Imran said that he had also raised the issue of his PM examination report with Congress leader Imran Masood, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Choudhary and others. “However, nothing happened. My family is still struggling to get the report,” he said.

Similarly, kin of the other four victims of the violent protests against the amended citizenship law in the region also say they are still to receive the PM examination reports.

“We have visited the Lisari Gate police station earlier as well but the cops there said that the autopsy report had not been received,” said Naushad, uncle of Asif, another victim of the anti-CAA violence. Speaking to HT on Friday, he said that he would ask his neighbours to accompany him to the police station after the namaz. “I will again demand the cops there to give me the report,” said Naushad.

“We approached our councillor, former councillor, city Congress president and many other leaders in these past 10 days to get the PM examination report but nothing happened,” said Naushad’s neighbour, Mohd Waseem.

City president of Congress party, Jahid Ansari, confirmed that family members of some victims had met him to seek his help in getting the post-mortem examination reports. “They are living in fear,” he claimed.

Ansari said that the victims’ kin had been asked not to go to the police station all by themselves -- even if they were ordered to do so. “Nobody knows how and when these people could be implicated in false cases,” he said, alleging that the police were depriving citizens of their legal rights and trying to conceal their “wrongdoings during the protests”.

Some locals also alleged that the police were not providing the reports because all the deaths occurred due to bullet injuries and they feared that they could be dragged to the court.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) has formed a panel of lawyers to provide legal aid to people detained in the aftermath of the anti-CAA violence in the region.

Advocate Anees Ahmad, a member of the panel, said, “Police have been saying that protesters were using firearms and that is why some people died of bullet injuries. However, it is possible that the post-mortem examination reports reveal a different story, which is why the cops are dragging their feet on providing the reports.”

Nayab shahar qazi, Zainur Rasheedin, and leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Sarvdharm Qaumi Ekta Samiti said they have also called on union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi and, among other demands, raised the subject of the missing post-mortem examination reports.

Rasheedin said, “We raised the issue (of autopsy reports) with senior police and administrative officials during the peace committee meeting and even on individual basis but got only hollow assurances. People are approaching us almost daily but officials are still not giving clear replies.”

When contacted, ADG (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar said, “Anybody can take PM examination reports through a set procedure.They (kin of the deceased) should meet the SSPs of their respective districts and demand the post-mortem examination reports.”

However, maulana Jamal Qasmi, secretary of JUH in Delhi, claimed that the issue was not that simple. Speaking to HT over phone, he said, “The situation is similar all across the state. Families of the 22 people who died during the protests are running from pillar to post to get the autopsy reports but nobody is paying heed to their demands.”