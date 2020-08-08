e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two women held with 510-gm opium in Ludhiana’s Model Town

Two women held with 510-gm opium in Ludhiana’s Model Town

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The two women in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday.
The two women in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Two women were arrested with 510-gm opium in Model Town of Ludhiana on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sarbjit Kaur alias Sodhi, 50, and Baljit Kaur, 45, both residents of Kamla Nagar of Model Town.

Model Town station house officer inspector Rajan Pal said the two were nabbed during a special checking in the area. While 250-gm opium was recovered from Sarbjit Kaur, 260 gm opium was found in the possession of Baljit Kaur. They allegedly got the opium from an Ambala resident and were to sell it among addicts.

Two separate cases under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 have been registered against the women at Model Town police station. Sarbjit Kaur is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling registered in 2013. Baljit Kaur’s son is also facing cases of drug peddling.

top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2 held for thrashing rickshaw driver who refused to chant ‘Modi zindabad’
2 held for thrashing rickshaw driver who refused to chant ‘Modi zindabad’
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In