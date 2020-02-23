e-paper
Two years after inauguration, Kalyan selfie points in a shambles

cities Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:04 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Two years after the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) inaugurated two selfie points at Dombivli and Thakurli, these are in shambles. The one at Thakurli seems burnt while the Dombivli one is surrounded by trash. Locals are irked at the civic body for negligence, while KDMC blames the citizens for disregard to public property.

“As part of Swachh Survekshan, we shall be taking up a cleanliness drive soon. We will ensure that these (selfie points) are maintained well. We will also take measures to ensure miscreants do not damage these pieces. However, locals should also take efforts to conserve public property,” said Madhvi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

A colourful installation of a horizontal heart shape near Ganesh Mandir at Dombivli, was earlier used by hawkers to store their wares. Now, it is used to dump garbage.

“ Although it is close to the garden, it is ill-maintained; hence remains unnoticed. When it was installed it was in a good shape, but no one knows its purpose now,” said Prakrit Shah, owner of a food joint near the installation.

Similarly, a similar colourful work was installed in Dombivli next to an open gym. But now only a small charred piece of the installation remains.

“As this stretch of footpath is not used frequently, youngsters use it as a hangout spot. It was a popular spot until one day I noticed it was burnt,” said Sakshi Konde, 53, a resident of Thakurli.

Both the installations, set up at a cost of ₹55 lakh, were inaugurated in 2018 by former Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

