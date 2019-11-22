e-paper
Two youths die, another injured as speeding bike rams wall

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Two youths died while their accomplice was critically injured after the speeding motorcycle on which they were riding rammed into a roadside wall near Ambedkar Park under Alambagh police station limits during the wee hours of Friday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Rawat, 27, and Gopal Rawat, 26, while the injured person was Aman Rawat, 19 – all residents of Para, said Ashish Dwivedi, district police spokesman.

He said Rahul was declared brought dead at the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) while Gopal succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Aman was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be critical, added Dwivedi.

The spokesman said police investigation revealed that the two deceased and the injured were returning to their homes after attending a party at their relative’s place in Garhi Kanaura behind Charbagh police station around 3am.

The trio was commuting on Rahul’s motorcycle. “Rahul, who was driving the motorcycle, lost his control near Ambedkar Park and rammed it in a roadside wall causing fatal injuries to him and Gopal. Aman also suffered serious injuries,” he stated.

The condition of the motorcycle suggested that the vehicle was overspeeding when the incident occurred. He said the bodies of the two deceased had been sent for post-mortem examination.

On November 20, speed claimed the lives of two childhood friends, Rohit Kumar, 19 and Shaktiman, 20, when they were hit by a truck on Mohaan road under the Banthra police station limits.

