Two Zirakpur discos found flouting midnight deadline, owners booked

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:50 IST

Police on Tuesday booked the management of two discotheques on Ambala Road in Zirakpur for operating beyond the 12am deadline on Monday night.

The case was registered against Ajit Pal Singh, who owns Junkyard, and Sachin Sharma, who runs the discotheque, and also Almas — the two establishments found playing music at Zirakpur’s Global Mall at 1am.

Sachin, resident of Preet Nagar, Dera Bassi, has taken on lease both the clubs from Ajit of Zirakpur, and one Rinku, owner of Almas.

Police said Ajit and Sachin were present in Junkyard and supervising the work after midnight. They were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Sunday, a similar case was registered against Pit Brew and Hypnotic Lounge Bar, also in Zirakpur.

On August 5, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan had ordered that all discotheques, pubs, nightclubs and similar establishments close their businesses by 12am.

The order, issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, had come following the murder of a police commando, Sukhwinder Singh, posted in Punjab CM’s security cover, at Walking Street Club in Phase 11 in the wee hours of August 4. Mohali and Zirakpur are sold as “after party” destinations, as crowds from Chandigarh shift to the discos here post midnight in light of poor implementation of the deadline.

