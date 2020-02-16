U-turn near HHC underpass turns traffic bottleneck point

cities

Gurugram: The U-turn, located about 300 metres from Hero Honda Chowk (HHC) towards Subhash Chowk, has emerged as a major bottleneck point since the HHC flyover was closed for the traffic to repair its damaged portion by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in last October.

The U-turn was built for Delhi-Pataudi-Sector 10 bound commuters, so that they can use a two-year-old underpass from under the HHC flyover. If the commuters are coming from Delhi or Iffco Chowk, they can take left at Hero Honda Chowk and travel 300 metres towards Subhash Chowk to use the U-turn in question and the underpass ahead.

A large number of heavy as well as light vehicles use this U-turn, but end up blocking the traffic movement on both carriageways of Subhash Chowk to HHC road, which is not wide enough to accommodate the traffic volume, said commuters.

“While taking the U-turn, vehicles appear to be in race with each other and thereby they occupy the entire two lanes – each side – unmindful of disturbance to other straight going traffic. This is a faulty traffic U-turn,” said Sunil Singh, a commuter who works in Sector 34.

During peak hours, the U-turn becomes a big worry for commuters, including people working in private companies at Sector 33/34, an institutional area. Commuters claim that a truck or a bus alone occupies space of two lanes while taking the U-turn, slowing traffic movement and causing a jam in both the carriageway.

A similar U-turn was built in front of HSVP Gymkhana Club, Sector 29 — on the Huda City Centre metro station to Signature Tower road — but congestion did not happen as four lanes are available on both sides, unlike at U-turn near the HCC underpass where two lanes are available on both sides.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office is barely 100 metre from the ‘faulty’ U-turn.

“Top MCG officials also often get stuck in traffic jam at the U-turn. For the past few weeks, a team of traffic police can be seen for traffic management, but jam continues to happen. We can witness relief only after Hero Honda Chowk flyover opens for traffic,” said an MCG official.

Though Ashok Sharma, NHAI project director, did not comment on the U-turn, he said that the HHC flyover would be opened for the traffic by mid-March.

The traffic police said that a team of traffic cops has been deployed at the U-turn in question after several complaints of traffic congestion. “We are trying our best to keep traffic movement smooth. We hope the situation will become normal after NHAI opens the HHC flyover,” said Azad Singh, a senior traffic police official.

The main carriageway of HHC flyover, from the Jaipur to Delhi side, was closed on October 31 for repair work. On May 8, a large chunk of concrete fell off the surface of the flyover, causing a large hole on the road. Around 15 metres of the Jaipur-Delhi side will be rebuilt by NHAI.