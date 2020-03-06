U14 interschool cricket: Ro‘hit’ domination puts Symbiosis in finals

cities

PUNE Symbiosis High School entered the final of u14 PDCA inter-school cricket league on the back of Rohit Kamble’s 131.

Chasing a target of 292 to win, Prodigy Public School was bowled out for 148 runs

Symbiosis High School B versus Prodigy Public School

Venue: Law College Cricket Ground

Toss: Symbiosis High School B won the toss decided to bat

Brief scores: Symbiosis High School B 291 for 6 in 40 overs (Rohit Kamble 131 (117b), Arnav Daithankar 53 (36b), Sagar Singh 2-35) beat Prodigy Public School 148 all out in 27.5 overs (Sagar Singh 37 (43b), Rohan Dherange 49 (46b), Sushrut Sawant 3-16)

Result: Symbiosis High School B won by 143 runs

Game changing moments:

Partnerships: 4th wicket, 91 runs; and 5th wicket, 90 runs

In both partnerships, Rohit Kamble was the common factor – first he built a 91-run partnership with Arnav Daithankar for the fourth wicket and then, a 90-run partnership with Ruchir Deshapnde.

These two partnerships put Prodigy School on the back foot as they kept bowling boundary deliveries in every over.

Kamble was sensible with his batting, as in the first 10 overs he focussed more on singles and doubles, as wickets were falling from one end, but once he got the support of Daithankar – the two switched to rampage mode, as boundaries came from both ends. Daithankar was more attacking as he scored quick fire 53 of 36 balls, which includes 10 boundaries.

Once he was out, Kamble played the anchor role in fifth wicket partnership, where Ruchir Deshpande supported him scoring 35 runs.

Lacklustre Prodigy

The Prodigy batting never looked potent enough to reach the target. In their complete innings they could only score 11 boundaries.

Best batsman: Rohit Kamble, Symbiosis High School B

Right handed opener; runs 131; balls: 117; 4s: 11; 6s:0;

strike rate: 111.97

“It was my first century at u14 level. In the start, I had to play slow since wickets were falling, but then I had two good partnership with Arnav Daithankar and Ruchir Deshpande and it made the difference.”

Best Bowler: Sushrut Sawant, Symbiosis High School B

Right arm, off spin; second change; overs: 5.5; wickets: 3; runs: 16; dot balls: 18; economy: 2.74

“I have the capability of taking wickets in bulk. If I get any set batsman out, then I can take 2-3 wickets more in quick succession.

Captain’s corner

Rohit Kamble, Symbiosis High School B

“We lost couple of wickets early even today, which should not happen. I got good support from Arnav Daithankar and Ruchir Deshpande. The duo allowed me to score freely. Our partnership made the difference in the end.”

Sagar Singh, Prodigy Public School

“We dropped Rohit Kamble thrice, twice when he had not even score 50 runs and one more time after he scored 50. If he was out earlier then, we would have been chasing a target less than 200.”