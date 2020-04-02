Ulhas group utilises lockdown to hold e-sessions on water bodies

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:40 IST

In view of the lockdown, Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti started an online session on Thursday to discuss and explain the importance of water bodies. Around 40 people from across the country and also from abroad logged in for the sessions. The first session focused on water hyacinth, its advantages and disadvantages. “We will make this a weekly activity and get more experts on board,” said Ravindra Lingayat, volunteer at Ulhasnadi bachao Kruti Samiti.