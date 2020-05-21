e-paper
Ulhasnagar and Panvel get new civic chiefs

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 00:18 IST
The urban development department of Maharashtra has transferred the municipal commissioners of Ulhasnagar and Panvel. The state said the transfers were another step to tackle the Covid situation effectively.

Two additional commissioners of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Sameer Unhale and Rajendra Ahivar too have been transferred.

IAS officer Sudhakar Deshmukh, who was the commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, took charge of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday.

A letter by deputy secretary of urban development department Kailas Badhan said, “Sameer Unhale is the new civic commissioner of Ulhasnagar, while Sudhakar Deshmukh is the civic commissioner of PCMC. The decision to transfer the officers was taken to tackle the Covid situation in these cities.”

The move comes 10 days after the Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was transferred and IS Chahal was appointed the new Mumbai civic chief.

IAS officer Ganesh Deshmukh, who was the PCMC chief, is likely to be posted as additional commissioner of TMC.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Ganesh Deshmukh is likely to be posted as additional commissioner of TMC. Sanjay Herwade, who was earlier the deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, will be the second additional commissioner. They will take charge on Thursday.”

