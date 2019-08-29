Ulhasnagar civic body to outsource razing of unsafe buildings

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:54 IST

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has decided to outsource the job of demolishing unsafe buildings in its vicinity to a private contractor.

The civic body has plans to take strict action against unsafe and illegal buildings after Ganesh Chaturthi, for which the tender process has been initiated.

“The idea is to take strict action against unsafe buildings. We will have a dedicated team to demolish such structures. The team will also look for illegal buildings,” said a UMC official, requesting anonymity.

The decision comes two weeks after five-storey Mahak apartments at Camp 3 collapsed, leaving around 500 residents homeless.

UMC officials said they will wait for responses to their tender notice till September 5, after which they finalise a contractor.

“The contractor will have the required manpower and machinery for razing the structures, so that work can be done without delay. Presently, the civic officials take up the job and most of the times it gets delayed due to work in other wards,” said the official.

In Ulhasnagar, there are 21 extremely dangerous buildings and 214 dangerous buildings. In the past three weeks, the civic body has razed nine such structures in different localities.

