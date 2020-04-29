Ulhasnagar records first Covid death

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:42 IST

An 87-year-old woman, who was a Covid-19 patient, died in a private hospital on Monday. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) said this was the first coronavirus death in the city.

“The woman was admitted to a private hospital. Her swab was collected by the hospital and the report came after her death. This is the first Covid death in the UMC,” said Raja Rijhwani, medical officer, UMC.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, 13 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, taking the total count to 156.

The civic body said most of the cases reported in the past five days are of essential services workers who travelled to Mumbai for work. Out of the 13 cases on Wednesday, eight are of those who regularly travel to Mumbai and got infected there.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Rajesh Kadam from Dombivli has appealed to KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, health minister Rajesh Tope and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media asking them to take measures to control on such cases. He has requested the civic body chief to keep a track of such travellers and make arrangements for their stay and food in Mumbai itself. Patil said this will ensure their family’s safety.

Suryavanshi said, “We have raised this matter with the government. We will wait for the government’s directions on this.”