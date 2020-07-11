UMC mulls converting school buses into ambulances

cities

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing in the city, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is mulling over converting school buses into ambulances.

UMC has so far recorded 3,434 positive cases and 61 deaths. For the past one week, the city is witnessing more than 150 new cases each day.

A civic official said, “With schools being shut, the vans are lying unused; so we plan to convert them into ambulances. A transparent panel will be built behind the driver’s seat to assure safety. However, we will have to convert the benches and install certain emergency machinery inside the vans. We are still contemplating if this will be feasible.”

Meanwhile the newly appointed UMC commissioner Dr Raja Dayanidhi has asked hospitals and clinics to ensure proper screening and treatment. “We have asked all doctors and hospitals to ensure patients get proper treatment irrespective of whether they are Covid patients or not. In all hospitals and clinics, 80% beds are for Covid-19 patients and the rest should be open for others. If we receive any complaint from locals, strict action law will be taken against such hospitals or clinics,” said Dr Dayanidhi.