Under pressure to get married,Moga man kills 5 kin, shoots self

Moga A 27-year-old man killed five members of his family here before ending his life, apparently because they were pressuring him to get married, police said on Saturday.

Among those shot dead by Sandeep Singh on Friday night at his house in Nathuwal Garbi village in Baghapurana subdivision are his grandmother, parents, sister and her daughter, they said. The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Kaur, 80, Manjeet Singh, 60, Binder Kaur, 55, Amanjot Kaur, 30, and Manmeet Kaur, 3.

Sandeep used a revolver stolen from one of his relatives to kill his family members and then shot himself with the same weapon, said Moga senior superintendent of police Amarjit Singh Bajwa. The incident happened around 11 pm.

Sandip’s grandfather, Gurcharan Singh, 80, survived the attack and was rushed to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, where his condition is stated to be stable, said the SSP.

Sandeep has left behind a 19-page note which was being examined by the police. “The initial investigation has revealed that Sandeep felt he was not capable of fathering a child and therefore did not want to get married. However, his family members were pressing him for marriage and had fixed a date for his wedding in December,” added SSP Bajwa.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for postmortem, police said, adding that a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act have been registered at the Bajakhana police station.

Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of Nathuwala Garbi village said the incident came to light after Gurcharan called one of his friends and informed him about the incident.

