e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Undertrial who fled custody kills wife in Batala

Undertrial who fled custody kills wife in Batala

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Batala
Hindustantimes
         

Batala An undertrial in a criminal case, Jugraj Singh, 32, of Jandiala, who had escaped from police custody while being taken for a court hearing on January 28 shot dead his wife, Sandeep Kaur, 28, at Cheema Khudi village under Sri Hargobindpur police station on Sunday night.

Sri Hargobindpur DSP Sanjeev Kumar said the accused had been lodged in the Hoshiarpur Central jail as he faced a criminal case. In his statement to the police, Jugraj’s father, Hardev Singh, of Matley, claimed that his son-in-law was jailed around three years ago and was now having an affair, which had led to friction between the couple.

“Jugraj was pressuring my daughter for a divorce. She had refused. On Sunday night, Jugraj approached Sandeep and convinced her to return to the house. On the way, he shot her dead, and even called me up to inform me that the body was lying on the road,” Hardev claimed. On his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the Arms Act against Jugraj, who continues to be at large.

tags
top news
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities