Undertrial who fled custody kills wife in Batala

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:03 IST

Batala An undertrial in a criminal case, Jugraj Singh, 32, of Jandiala, who had escaped from police custody while being taken for a court hearing on January 28 shot dead his wife, Sandeep Kaur, 28, at Cheema Khudi village under Sri Hargobindpur police station on Sunday night.

Sri Hargobindpur DSP Sanjeev Kumar said the accused had been lodged in the Hoshiarpur Central jail as he faced a criminal case. In his statement to the police, Jugraj’s father, Hardev Singh, of Matley, claimed that his son-in-law was jailed around three years ago and was now having an affair, which had led to friction between the couple.

“Jugraj was pressuring my daughter for a divorce. She had refused. On Sunday night, Jugraj approached Sandeep and convinced her to return to the house. On the way, he shot her dead, and even called me up to inform me that the body was lying on the road,” Hardev claimed. On his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the Arms Act against Jugraj, who continues to be at large.