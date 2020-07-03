Unfair means in exam: Students facing cases asked to submit details online

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:58 IST

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, candidates against whom Unfair Means Cases (UMC) were registered during the examination of senior secondary (academic/open school) conducted by Haryana School Education Board in March will have to submit an online UMC Performa by July 8 as it is not possible to call such candidates for personal hearing at board headquarters.

An official spokesperson said the UMC Performa of regular candidates against whom such cases were registered has been sent to the heads of their respective schools. The heads of all the concerned schools should inform the UMC candidates of their school and ensure that they fill the performa and e-mail it to asumc@bseh.org.in or send it to the board’s WhatsApp number: 88168-40349 by July 8, 2020, he added.

He said the UMC Performa and list of candidates are also made available on the board’s website www.bseh.org.in and the candidates can e-mail or WhatsApp after confirming their names from the list of candidates.

He said that information regarding the same has also been given to the candidates of self-study / open schools through SMS on the numbers provided by them at the time of submission of their application form.