e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Unfair means in exam: Students facing cases asked to submit details online

Unfair means in exam: Students facing cases asked to submit details online

The UMC Performa of regular candidates against whom such cases were registered has been sent to the heads of their respective schools.

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, candidates against whom Unfair Means Cases (UMC) were registered during the examination of senior secondary (academic/open school) conducted by Haryana School Education Board in March will have to submit an online UMC Performa by July 8 as it is not possible to call such candidates for personal hearing at board headquarters.

An official spokesperson said the UMC Performa of regular candidates against whom such cases were registered has been sent to the heads of their respective schools. The heads of all the concerned schools should inform the UMC candidates of their school and ensure that they fill the performa and e-mail it to asumc@bseh.org.in or send it to the board’s WhatsApp number: 88168-40349 by July 8, 2020, he added.

He said the UMC Performa and list of candidates are also made available on the board’s website www.bseh.org.in and the candidates can e-mail or WhatsApp after confirming their names from the list of candidates.

He said that information regarding the same has also been given to the candidates of self-study / open schools through SMS on the numbers provided by them at the time of submission of their application form.

top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
LIVE: Maharashtra records over 6K cases, tally nears 2 lakh-mark
LIVE: Maharashtra records over 6K cases, tally nears 2 lakh-mark
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
Odisha logs 561 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike
Odisha logs 561 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In