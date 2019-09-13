Unidentified youth booked for abducting minor girl in Jalandhar

cities

Rural police on Friday have booked an unidentified youth on charges of abducting a minor girl on the pretext of marriage here.

As per the information, the 17-year-old girl went missing from her house on September 9 night mysteriously.

In the complaint, his 50-year-old father told the police that he last saw his daughter working in kitchen but when he checked before going to bed, his daughter was missing from the house.

He said that during search, he came to know that an unidentified youth had abducted her on the pretext of marriage. Inquiry officer and sub-inspector Ajit Kaur of Phillaur police station said that a case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the abduction case.

