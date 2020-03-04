Unified develop control regulations for entire state ready; awaiting announcement

cities

PUNE The Maharashtra government is introducing unified Development Control and Promotion regulations for the state, the draft of which is ready, a source from the Urban Development Department and Town Planning Department said, requesting anonymity.

The source said that the department has made a presentation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and an announcement is expected soon.

Currently, in Maharashtra, each municipal corporation and municipal council sets its own development control rules.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporations, though twin civic bodies, both have different rules for development in their jurisdictions.

Sources said that the development control rules will cover parking, educational institutes, water bodies, building permissions, blue and red line markings on the development plan, and cycle, among various other factors.

Once the state government approves these DC rules, it will be mandatory for all municipal corporations.

PMC city enigneer Prashant Waghmare said, “It is true that the state government is bringing unified development control rules, but the PMC has not get any notification yet.”