Unlock 3.0: Mohali, Panchkula witness major surge in cases, deaths

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:23 IST

The Unlock 3.0 procedure that began on August 1 in Mohali witnessed 77% of all positive cases so far and 83% of all casualties.

Of the total 3,770 cases reported in the last five months, 2,920 were recorded in August alone, while 65 people out of a total 80 lost their lives.

Even the recovery rate in the district saw a decline from 72% in July to 55% in August. According to cumulative test results, a total of 27,076 samples were tested, of which 25,676 returned negative at the rate of 94.85%.

The rate of active cases on August 1 was 39.26%, a 5% from 26% recorded on July 1. In the past 60 days, active cases have risen by 20%.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the spur in cases was due to extensive contact tracing and most persons, who became spreaders, had a domestic travel history. “More than 90% positive cases are those who came in contact with pilgrims from Hazoor Sahib, overseas NRIs and residents stranded in other states,” he said.

On the spike in deaths, Dayalan said most of them were comorbid patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension. “We have directed all private hospitals to increase their tertiary Covid-care bed capacity to cope with the surge in cases. Keeping in view the deaths of comorbid patients, more hospitals will be equipped with type-III facilities to give primal treatment apart from Covid-19,” he added.

‘EXPECT 100 CASES DAILY IN THE NEXT 3 WEEKS’

With 75% of all Covid-19 cases in the district being reported in August alone, experts are expecting a similar pace in the next three weeks as well.

Total 1,669 persons tested positive within August out of total 2,230 cases since March. Only 561 cases were reported till July 31. Meanwhile, 18 deaths (1.07% fatality rate) were reported this month as compared to just two till July 31 (0.35% fatality rate).

Till July 31, 19,370 samples had been taken and by August 31, 33,001 samples were being tested.

Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula, said: “With Unlock 3.0, people started travelling, training began at ITBP, government offices and public transport resumed service. For nearly a fortnight now, people are least bothered about social distancing or wearing masks. All this led to a sudden surge of cases in August.”

“As we are doing parallel testing, house-to-house surveys and picking people who are symptomatic, we expect the same pace of cases (over 100 per day) in the next three weeks and after that we can expect regular 50-60 cases per day,” she added.

“However, it’s too early to predict anything and we have to hold on. The focus is on minimising deaths and managing the situation in the best possible way,” she said.