Unnao rape survivor airlifted to AIIMS after SC order

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:10 IST

The Unnao rape survivor, who was being treated at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here since July 28 when she was seriously injured in a car-truck accident, was airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, following a Supreme Court order on Monday.

The air ambulance left KGMU Trauma Centre at around 6.30 pm via a ‘congestion free green corridor’ made from KGMU to the airport.

The ambulance passed through Moti Mahal lawns, Cchiraiya Jheel, 1090 crossing, Golf Club, Bandariya Bagh Crossing, Somnath Dwar, Ahmamau, Shaheed Path to reach the airport.

The ambulance reached the airport at around 7.15 pm and the plane carrying the survivor took off at 7.29 pm.

The CRPF personnel, deployed in her security, were present during the travel.

“Intensivist Dr Ram Gopal of the KGMU accompanied the patient till New Delhi along with a medical team in the air ambulance,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery at the KGMU, who was treating the woman along with other experts.

The woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in 2017, was critically injured when the car she was travelling in was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on July 28. Her lawyer, who was accompanying her in the car, too, was severely injured while her two aunts died in the accident.

A CBI team took Sengar and co-accused Sashi Singh from Sitapur jail for hearing in Tis Hazari court, New Delhi on Monday, after which they were kept in Tihar jail.

In the Monday morning medical bulletin, KGMU doctors said condition of the rape survivor was critical but stable. They said there had been slight improvement in her condition as she opened her eyes and followed instructions from the medical staff.

“She was able to understand instructions. Also, as fever that had troubled her in the past two days, was no more troubling her, we made attempts to bring her out of the ventilator support,” said Prof Tiwari.

The rape survivor’s lawyer is currently undergoing treatment in the same critical care unit of the KGMU Trauma Centre, where the survivor was admitted till Monday evening. He is likely to be shifted to New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

According to doctors, the condition the lawyer is stated to be serious. He is breathing on his own without ventilator support but is in deep coma, said doctors.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 20:50 IST