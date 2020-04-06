Unruly behaviour at quarantine homes to invite FIRs: DGP

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 06:50 IST

PATNA

Bihar government on Sunday directed the police officials to lodged FIR against those who create nuisance and ransack property at quarantine centres.

The direction came after some suspected patients ransacked a quarantine centre at Raghunathpur block in Siwan and Town area of Munger for lack of facilities.

In Siwan, block development officer of Raghunathpur, Santosh Kumar Mishra, lodged an FIR on Sunday against four named persons for allegedly ransacking the quarantine centre on Saturday evening. The eyewitnesses said more than 78 migrants kept in Rajpur middle school in Siwan had demanded their release after test reports declared them negative. Patients were not happy with the facilities, said the eye witnesses.

On getting information, the BDO along with police reached the spot and allegedly slapped one of the suspects. Irate over the BDO’s action, they started shouting slogans against the administration and damaged chairs and tables, demanding action against the officer.

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that he had got the matter examined. “It is not a big issue. Some people wanted to go to the market from the quarantine centre and when they were stopped, they started ransacking the premises. All those involved will face action under the relevant sections of the IPC and national management act. They will have to go to jail after completing their isolation period. There are 70 labourers kept there,” he added.

The DGP, however, said all those resorting to indecent or violent behaviour would be sent to jail after the completion of their quarantine course.

In Munger, more than 35 suspects kept in Goyenka Dharmsala allegedly broke plastic chairs and created nuisance. On getting information Kotwali police reached the spot and pacified the mob.

The suspects alleged that on April 1, the Munger administration collected samples from 118 persons and 86 of them were quarantined at GNM School and 35 at Goenka School.

An official said that 40 out of 86 were on fast, demanding that the administration should release them after their reports came negative. Nodal officer-cum-district welfare officer Hriday Narayan Das said the Munger administration did not have any order to release them.

In Narkatiaganj (West Champaran) and Nalanda, the medical staff had a difficult time when some of the coronavirus suspects created unruly scenes, used vulgar comments and allegedly demanded mutton in food.

According to reports from Pawapuri in Nalanda, four persons were detained from Ahiyapur Mosque in Sheikhpura and kept an isolation ward of Vardhaman Institute of Medical Science (Pawapuri). According to the medical staff, the suspects had used vulgar language and spit on them.

All of them claimed to be Islamic scholars returning from New Delhi. Nodal officer of the Pawapuri Isolation centre Purshottam said that the medical staff collected samples from one of them and sent it to Patna for lab test. Two of them were from Darbhanga and one each from Lucknow and Begusarai.

Sheikhpura SP Dayashankar said four preachers had been found staying in a mosque since March 21. After locals informed they were referred to an isolation ward on Saturday.

In Narkatiaganj, a Tablighi Jamaat suspect on Saturday spit on Indian currency and offered it to a guard in lieu of hard work. Dr Shiv Kumar of sub-divisional hospital said that the man was shifted to another ward and information about his conduct was given to senior officials.