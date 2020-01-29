Unruly scenes in LMC House meeting, cops called in

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:17 IST

FACE-OFF Oppn and BJP corporators almost came to blows as former wanted a discussion on public welfare issues, but latter continued to talk about revised budget

LUCKNOW The police were called to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) Trilokinath hall on Wednesday when unruly scenes were witnessed during the House meeting called by the mayor to discuss the revised budget of the civic body.

Corporators of the opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party almost came to blows as the former wanted a discussion on issues related to public welfare, but the latter continued to talk about the revised budget.

The corporators, however, returned to their seats when the cops were given orders to control them.

The LMC House meeting, which began at 11am, was suspended twice due to lack quorum. When it resumed at 12 noon, opposition corporators demanded a discussion on public welfare issues instead of budget.

But the mayor didn’t allow discussion on public welfare issues and directed LMC House vice-chairman Rajneesh Gupta ‘Bobby’ to read out the budget. At this, opposition members stormed into the well of the House.

A few opposition corporators snatched the copy of the revised budget from Gupta, tore it and flung it into the air.

Following the unprecedented incident, BJP corporators came to defend the vice-chairman and the mayor and almost came to blows with the opposition corporators.

After the heated exchange of words between the corporators, the mayor left the House while municipal commissioner called the police to control the corporators.

The mayor called leaders of the opposition and ruling party to her chamber and asked them to control corporators and maintain discipline in the House. The House started again at 1.38pm, following apologies by the leaders of opposition and BJP.

Around 280 works, which were dropped following implementation code of conduct last year, were approved in the revised budget. Tenders for these works were issued, but work orders were not issued because of the code of conduct. These works would be completed with a budget of Rs 13.92 crore.

Leader of BJP corporators in LMC House Ram Krishna Yadav expressed displeasure over the exclusion of these works in the main budget. He asked officials to explain why these works were not included in the main budget.

During the session, BJP corporator Rupali Gupta raised questions on the LMC bonds, saying: “Who will purchase the bonds of municipal corporation where officials are corrupt.”

Objecting to the comment, the municipal Commissioner said, “Blaming officials for corruption without any proof is unacceptable. I, along with officials, will boycott the House, if the comment is not taken back.”

He also called for an unconditional apology from the corporator.

The BJP corporator tendered an unconditional apology.

INQUIRY COMMITTEE FORMED

Following allegations by Labour Colony ward corporator Rajesh Malviya, an inquiry committee was constituted. He accused the engineers and officials of the accounts department of releasing payment for construction of a road which was not constructed in the ward. The committee would be led by additional municipal commissioner Amit Kumar and have corporators from Samajwadi Party, Congress and the BJP.

AMC for upkeep of electric crematorium

*The house decided to issue an AMC to a private company for the new and old machine of the electric crematorium.

*It was also decided that a separate space would be created near Baikunth Dham for the cremation of kids. The irrigation department would be asked to give land for the same.

GUARDS FOR LMC PARKS

*The budget of the LMC’s department of gardens was increased from Rs 20 crore to Rs 25.87 crore to safeguard LMC parks from rowdy elements. With the additional budget, guards at all the parks would be posted to protect trees and other property of the civic body from rogue elements.

The House meeting will continue on Thursday too as many points in revised budget were yet to be discussed, said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.