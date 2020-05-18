Untreated sewage continues to flow in drains, Fazilka admn misses NGT deadline

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:06 IST

The nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus has scaled up troubles for Fazilka residents as the discharge of untreated sewage has soared significantly.

The state monitoring panel of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) authorities to take immediate measures to control the hazardous practice of discharging untreated municipal waste into the drainage networks.

NGT Punjab panel head justice Jasbir Singh (retd) confirmed on Monday that the field inputs show that the in-situ bioremediation of sewage by urban local bodies (ULBs) in different districts of the Malwa region is still incomplete.

Bioremediation is the use of naturally-occurring or deliberately-introduced microorganisms to consume and break down environmental pollutants.

“In January this year, 18 ULBs of the five Malwa districts of Fazilka, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Moga and Faridkot were directed to adopt bioremediation of sewage by March 31. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the ULBs missed the deadline and untreated sewage continues to flow in the drains. This may prove to be hazardous to heath. Today, I have telephonically discussed the matter with the PPCB officials,” he said.

Singh said that PPCB authorities were duly informed through email on Saturday about the inflow of untreated sewage in drains of Fazilka.

“The PPCB officials have been asked to expedite work of treating municipal waste as now relaxations have been granted by the state government to resume development works. A virtual meeting has been fixed for Thursday to discuss the environmental issues,” he added.

At a meeting held in Fazilka on January 7, the NGT state panel had directed the ULBs to start bioremediation by March-end. Failing which, the municipalities would be liable for a penalty of Rs 5 lakh. Singh said no decision of imposing fine has been taken as the delay was due to lockdown.

Vikram Ahuja, a farm rights activist from Fazilka, had filed a petition in the NGT in July last year stating that untreated sewage of 21 municipalities of Punjab’s Malwa belt is flowing through drains into the district resulting in contamination of groundwater. Following this, NGT had directed the ULBs to start bioremediation till sewage treatment plants are not constructed.

Ahuja said Aspal extension and other drains are stinking due to discharge of untreated waste into them.

The ULBs in Malwa have been told to commission STPs by March 31, 2021, otherwise, NGT will impose a compensation of Rs 10 lakh per month.

Fazilka DC APS Sandhu did not respond to phone calls and messages despite multiple attempts.

PPCB member secretary Krunesh Garg said that he has asked for details of the matter from the field staff as all development works were stalled due to the lockdown.