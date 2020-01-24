Untreated water flows into creeks, says NGO

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:44 IST

A city-based NGO has started a signature campaign to generate awareness about water pollution caused by untreated waste that is released directly into the creek.

Paryavaran Sevabhai Sanstha’s drive will continue till January 25.

Balasaheb Shinde, from the NGO, said, “We went to the creek areas in Vashi, Ghansoli, Nerul and Kopar Khairane among others and reached out to people. We make them understand about pollution and related hazards. After collecting signatures, we will submit them to the environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and will also send a copy to the Centre.”

“We will urge the environment ministry to act on the complaints. If no measures are taken by officials soon, we will organise a hunger protest,” said Shinde.

Navi Mumbai’s 30km creek area has become polluted because untreated water is discharged into it.

The NGO has found out that the city generates 360 MLD of waste water, out of this only 200 MLD is treated.

There are seven sewage treatment plants at Navi Mumbai at Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, Airoli, Kopar Khiarane and Ghansoli.

The NGO alleged that the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ghansoli is defunct.

NMMC civic official from solid waste department said, “Repair work and maintenance work of STP are going on. There is a proposal to build more sewage treatment plants.”