‘UP a favourite destination for Bollywood’

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 21:47 IST

FILM FORUM With multiple projects coming to the state, great opportunities lie ahead for artistes here: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a favourite destination for Bollywood and makers of web-series. With multiple projects coming to UP, there are great opportunities for artistes in the state to make a career in the film industry, said Mukesh Chhabra, casting director.

Chhabra, who has cast several actors in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Chillar Party’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, was speaking at the Lucknow Film Forum organised by Amren Foundation at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Sunday.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, MP from Prayagraj, was the chief guest on the occasion.

She said such platforms would help talent in UP. “The government will support such initiatives wherein people can get education and skill training, which helps them make a career in the film industry,” said Joshi.

Director Ashwani Iyer Tiwari, actor-producer Chitrangada Singh, actors Anupriya Goenka and Abhishek Singh, ZEE5 programming head Aparna Achrekar and MX Player CCO Gautam Talwar were the other dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Chhabra announced that he would soon set up office in Lucknow to scout talent.

“After Mumbai and Delhi, I am opening an office in Lucknow. I will hold workshops, and those who are talented will surely get an opportunity. We have cast at least 20 artistes from UP and I know that there is a lot of potential in this state,” he said.

“Now, you don’t need to go to Mumbai hunting for work. Just improve your skills and we will come and take you to the industry,” he emphasised.

Chhabra was in conversation with the foundation’s vice-president Gaurav Dwivedi.

Actor-turned-producer Chitrangada Singh, who has grown up in Bareilly and Meerut, said filmmakers were always looking for organised infrastructure at locations.

“It’s virtually not possible for us to bring the entire crew from Mumbai. It is always a big advantage, if we have skilled and experienced people available at locations where we are shooting. So, I will want the local talent to update themselves so that we can hire them on project basis when we come to shoot here,” she said.

Foundation’s president Renuka Tandon said 72 verticals had been identified in the film and related industries, where people could make their career. “Various agencies and education institutes will be engaged to train youngsters so that they get basic skills and then hone their talent to make a career,” she said.

“This platform will give youths a platform to reach Bollywood easily as there is an abundance of talent in the state. The forum provided an opportunity to meet such youngsters,” said Ashwani Iyer Tiwari, the director who shot ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ in Lucknow.

‘Padmavat’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor Anupriya Goenka, who is currently shooting for Prakash Jha’s series ‘Ashram’ in Ayodhya, inspired the audience with her journey.

“I am from Kanpur and had been working in the corporate world, with no contacts in the film industry. It was only my passion that brought me here. So, if you have it in you, then you should surely give it a chance but at the same time also keep a back-up plan for yourself,” she advised the youth.

During their interaction, ZEE5 programming head Aparna Achrekar and MX Player CCO Gautam Talwar said that OTT platform was the next big thing and skilled people from different fields could get big opportunities in their respective cities.