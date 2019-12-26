UP BJP plans awareness campaign on CAA

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:49 IST

Lucknow

The Bhartiya Janta Party will launch a month-long mass contact programme on Thursday to create awareness among the people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the state.

A BJP spokesperson said party leaders and office bearers would visit villages, towns and cities and organize foot marches, conferences, seminars, press conferences and post on the social media to tell people about the CAA. They will also counter the opposition charges on the issue, he said.

The BJP has set the target to visit one lakh villages and meet 50 lakh families during the programme. A workshop of the regional and district office bearers was held under the chairmanship of state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal to discuss the strategy for the awareness programme.

The BJP has planned to organize six public meetings in various parts of the state on the isue. Senior state and central committee leaders will address the meetings.

BJP state unit president Swatantra Deo Singh said the opposition parties were creating confusion among the people on CAA and instigating them to indulge in violence. “It’s the responsibility of the party leaders and workers to clear the confusion,” he said.

Along with the CAA, the BJP leaders will also inform the people about the abolition of Article 370 in J-K.

In-charge of the awareness programme, Govind Narain Shukla said the party would use social media to create awareness among the people.

In a meeting held on Saturday in New Delhi under the chairmanship of working president JP Nadda, the BJP central leadership had announced the launch of mass contact programme to apprise the people of the details of the CAA.