UP Board 2020 exam: Webcasting of all centres on the cards

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:42 IST

In a first, the 2020 high school and intermediate board exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, could have webcasting of every examination hall of every centre in the state, inform officials.

To make this possible, the Prayagraj-headquartered board is planning to set up a control room each in all offices of district inspector of schools (DIoSs) in all 75 districts of UP to enable online real-time monitoring of the exams, they add.

UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava confirmed that such a move was being explored and infrastructure details sought from schools wishing to become examination centres comprised information including availability of CCTV cameras with voice recorders in each classroom besides presence of routers and 4G internet connection.

This time schools having these facilities would be preferred over others for being designated as UP Board exam centres, inform officials.

Srivastava said the Board was determined to conduct a copying free examination this time and the move to have webcasting of all exam halls was a part of this very effort.

“In 2019, the UP Board had experimented with webcasting of the exam halls of select examination centres in districts like Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj. It is the effectiveness of the move that has led the Board to explore possibility of having this system across the state,” she said.

This is the reason why principal secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla has sought information from schools for making them exam centres.

As part of its efforts to check use of unfair means in the exams at all levels under way for the past over three years, the UP Board had last year asked schools to install CCTV cameras having voice recording facility in all their classrooms. This step was aimed at thwarting the practice of loudly announcing answers of various questions by staying away from the range of CCTV cameras to allegedly help students cheat through exams in lieu of cash that was being resorted to by many centres and against which the Board had received complaints.

Right after taking charge in 2017, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had taken personal interest in keeping the UP Board exams cheating free.

In his meeting with education department officials in Lucknow on June 17, 2019, the CM had yet again stressed on the need of making the examination centre allotment process, which is already online for the past few years, more transparent.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:42 IST