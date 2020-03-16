UP Board evaluation work gets under way, results on April 24

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:13 IST

Evaluation of UP Board’s class 10 and 12 answer copies got under way at 275 centres spread across the state on Monday. Around 1.47 lakh teachers have been entrusted with the task of evaluating over 3 crore answer copies in just 10 days.

The evaluation work will end on March 25. The results of both class 10 and class 12 would be declared on April 24.

According to UP Board deputy secretary Shiv Lal, the evaluation of answer copies started at different evaluation centres in the state for which guidelines had already been issued to all district inspectors of schools.

He further said special guidelines had been issued by Board secretary for checking spread of coronavirus during the evaluation work.

Lal further said directives for preventing spread of coronavirus at evaluation centres had to be followed on a mandatory basis.

He added if any laxity in following the guidelines came to fore, action would be initiated against district inspector of schools concerned.

As per the guidelines, a minimum distance of a metre was to be ensured between seats of two evaluators at every centre besides availability of potable water for the teachers.

Moreover, the Board secretary has also directed to ensure proper cleaning of toilets at the evaluation centres besides regular cleaning of furniture, door and windows and their handles is also to be carried out.

Availability of sanitisers and soaps for washing hands was also required.

However on Monday, at all the 10 evaluation centres in Prayagarj district, none of the directives issued by the Board was followed.

At the evaluation centre at Bharat Scouts and Guides School, teachers were sitting next to one another without maintaining the required distance in the wake of Covid-19 threat.

Also, no sanitisers, soaps, clean drinking water or proper sanitation in toilets were ensured.

Similar conditions prevailed in other evaluation centres at Government Inter College, Government Girls Inter College and KP Inter College.