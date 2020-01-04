UP Board students get last chance to rectify errors in personal details

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:46 IST

In a good news for students set to appear in UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations scheduled to begin from February 18, the board has given them a last chance to rectify errors in personal details, said an official.

This will be for the first time that after printing of admit cards, examinees are being given a chance to correct errors in personal details like name, parent’s name, date of birth, etc.

The board had earlier provided the examinees a chance last year too.

As per board secretary Nina Srivastava, the errors can be rectified by examinees by apprising about the same to their respective school principals.

“Though no change will be made on the admit cards but the details will be rectified on the board’s website before declaration of results so that correct details are printed in mark sheets and other testimonials,” she said.

It may be noted that the board had for the first time got parents of every examinee submit in writing authenticating details filled in examination form of their respective ward.

Also the board, on the directives of high court, will publish mark sheets and certificates of examinees in both English and Hindi language.

The exams will be held at 7,786 centers all over the state for which

56,01,034 students, including 30,33,961 in high school and 25,67,073 in intermediate examinations, have got themselves registered.

For ensuring a complete check on copying, the board has made installation of CCTV cameras, voice recorder, router and broadband facility in every center mandatory.

Moreover, for monitoring the examination a hi-tech control room is also likely to be set up in education directorate, Lucknow for which special training would be provided to a dedicated team.