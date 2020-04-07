e-paper
Home / Cities / UP-bound 13 bikers from Vizag caught in Jamshedpur, quarantined in PCTC

UP-bound 13 bikers from Vizag caught in Jamshedpur, quarantined in PCTC

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 07:42 IST
Debashish Sarkar
Debashish Sarkar
Hindustantimes
         

Police apprehended 13 bikers on their way to Uttar Pradesh from Visakhapatnam at Sundernagar check post here on Monday, violating 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop spread of Covid-19 pandemic, an official said.

All of them have now been put in institutional quarantine at Police Constable Training Centre (PCTC) in Swaspur under Jadugora police station area in East Singhbhum district.

This has, however, once again brought in focus how people have still been violating Covid-19 lockdown by crossing two states and several districts without being caught, tested and quarantined, defeating the purpose of arresting the spread of coronavirus and thus putting lives of lakhs at risk.

India has so far registered 125 Covid-19 deaths, 4,565 corona positive and 4,098 active cases. Andhra Pradesh reported two deaths, 303 positive and 295 active cases, while Odisha reported 39 positive and 37 active cases.

“We caught 13 persons riding motorcycles at Sundernagar check post around 10.45 am today. During interrogation, they told that they worked as cloth-hawkers in Visakapatnam in AP and were going to their native places in UP as they had no food and money to sustain in Visakhapatnam anymore. We have seized five motorcycles and sent all of them to PCTC quarantine centre in Swaspur under Jadugora PS. Further action will be taken against them as per the guidelines by the higher authorities,” said Jagdish Prasad, Sundernagar PS officer incharge.

East Singhbhum additional deputy magistrate (ADM, law and order) NK Lal — who is also district nodal officer for corona surveillance cell — said the 13 people coming from Visakhapatnam and caught at Sundernagar check post have been put in 14-day quarantine and their throat and nasal swab samples were being sent for Covid-19 testing as they came from other states.

Meanwhile, Bistupur police today arrested 25 people during morning walk at Beldih Golf Course and Dahtkidih area under Bistupur PS area. “We apprehended 25 people in Bleidh Golf Course and Dhatkidih this morning for violating lockdown. FIRs have been lodged against them and action will be taken on the basis of the same,” said Rajesh Prakash Sinha, Bistupur PS OC. The 25 people were, however, later released on personal bond with warnings.

