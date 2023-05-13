UP civic body polls 2023: History made as Shahjahanpur gets first mayor, BJP's Archana Verma wins

Shahjahanpur's first mayor will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as its candidate, Archana Verma, on Saturday emerged victorious in the counting of votes for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh civic body elections, the polling for which was held on May 4 and 11. Archana Verma joined BJP from SP in April

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), Uttar Pradesh, Verma secured as many as 80,740 votes, while Nikhat Iqbal of the Congress was second with 50,840 votes. Samajwadi Party's (SP) Mala Rathore came third with 20,144 votes.

Incidentally, Verma joined the ruling BJP from SP, doing so last month, and despite being announced by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party as its mayoral candidate. The SP then fielded Rathore.

“People in the SP had formed factions and they were conspiring to defeat me. Voters are with me and they are extending their support to me,” Verma had said after switching sides, according to PTI.

The Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation was formed in 2018, a year after the previous urban local body polls. This year, therefore, as many as 17 mayoral positions were at stake, one more than in 2017. That year, the BJP won 14 posts, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), two.

Overall, the BJP is sweeping the mayoral polls, with wins/leads for all 17 positions.These are among 14,648 posts for which the votes were polled.

