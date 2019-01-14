UP deputy CM questions Mulayam Singh Yadav’s silence on SP- BSP tie-up

Targeting the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance at an event in Agra on Sunday, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said that the ‘atma’ (soul) of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia must be pained, as his followers (SP) had compromised with the socialist leader’s ideology.

Questioning the ‘silence of Netaji’ (Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) over the tie-up, Sharma said the alliance was of the party leaders, not the workers. He said both SP and BSP workers had faced a lot of harassment during each other’s rule in the state.

“Now, dejected workers of the two parties are looking at the BJP, which will keep its doors open for them -- provided they don’t have any criminal or corruption cases against them,” said the deputy CM.

Sharma made these remarks while interacting with media persons at the RBS College here, where he was the chief guest at a programme organised by the teachers’ cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Commenting on BSP chief Mayawati’s statement that she had forgotten the ‘guest house incident’ for the sake of the alliance, the deputy CM said that the masses would similarly forget the ‘opportunistic alliance’. He also said that the SP and the BSP had forged the tie-up as they were ‘afraid of the BJP’.

“There was a press conference in 2017 too -- much like the one organised in Lucknow on Saturday. Then also tall and inflated claims were made about the winning combination of ‘UP ke ladke’ (UP boys -- reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav),” said Sharma, recalling the SP-Congress tie-up forged right before the state assembly elections of 2017 in which both the parties had faced a drubbing.

“Once again, two parties (SP and BSP) with completely different ideologies have entered into an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, but have kept a major national party (Congress) away. However, BJP wanted all of them to come together, so that they could be defeated in one go,” he added.

The deputy CM also criticised the alliance for having no clear Prime Minister candidate.

“BJP is certain to win 74 Lok Sabha seats in UP, improving its previous tally of 73 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Our party workers are all set for securing our win through effective booth level preparation,” he claimed.

Later, the deputy CM attended a cultural event in which artists from Maharashtra presented ‘Geet Ramayan’. Governor Ram Naik also attended the programme, which was organised on the campus of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 12:33 IST