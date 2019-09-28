UP govt hikes meal allowances for detenues in lock-ups

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 00:56 IST

After a gap of 27 years, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased the daily meal allowances for those put in lock-ups while under police custody across the state, inform officials of UP Police headquarters, Prayagraj.

Till now detenues were eligible for two meals worth just Rs 10 per day. It has now been revised to Rs 30 per day including Rs 25 for meals for Rs 5 for tea, said a senior official of UP police headquarters requesting anonymity.

The state government has taken the decision in response to a proposal sent to the state government by PHQ in June this year, he added.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi has sent a missive dated September 18, 2019 informing about the government’s decision and sanction of the governor in this regard to the UP DGP and the ADG PHQ-Prayagraj, he said.

In the missive, copies of which have also been sent to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and district police chiefs, the additional chief secretary has informed that with this step the earlier November, 1989 order of the allowance being fixed at Rs 5 per detenue and Rs 10 for two meals was being overridden with immediate effect.

The order, a copy of which is with the HT, also instructs officials to ensure a separate and updated register to be maintained in all police stations keeping record of the expenses incurred in this regard as per the set format and a copy also be maintained on computer.

However, how less the sanctioned amount still is as compared to other states can be gauged from the fact that when after a gap of eight years, the food allowance for individuals in police custody was raised and doubled in Maharashtra in 2018, the food allowance for those in police lock-ups in Mumbai and the rest of the Mumbai metropolitan region was raised to Rs 100 per person per day from Rs 50 per person per day. Similarly, for the rest of the state, the same was increased from Rs 40 per person per day to Rs 80.

